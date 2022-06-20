Italy's Garbisi signs new contract with Top 14 finalists Montpellier

ITALY FLY-HALF Paolo Garbisi has signed a new contract with Top 14 finalists Montpellier, the French club announced on Monday.

Garbisi, 22, originally had a deal until 2023 after joining the outfit from Treviso at the start of the season.

Advertisement

The Azzurri playmaker is set to start this weekend’s showpiece event against Castres, by keeping South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard out of the No. 10 shirt.

“I am very happy to continue the adventure with this squad in which I feel integrated, and it starts with the final on Friday,” he said.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!