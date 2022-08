Dunlevy and McCrystal claim overall win at Para-Cycling World Cup

IRELAND’S PARA-CYCLING SQUAD took a fantastic one-two at the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Québec, Canada, in the women’s tandem time-trial and road race over the weekend.

Katie-George Dunlevy with pilot Eve McCrystal and new paring Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly dominated both events to finish in first and second place respectively. Their outstanding performances over the weekend meant Dunlevy and McCrystal secured the overall win at the UCI Para-Cycling World Cup.

Introducing the overall winners of the UCI World Cup:



🏆 @KatieGDunlevy & @evemccrystal



Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/QM6Qi7R5tT — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) August 7, 2022

Advertisement

European Champion Ronan Grimes won an impressive silver in the time trial and road race in the MC4 category. Damien Vereker and Dillon Corkery finished fifth in the men’s tandem time trial and were unfortunate to suffer a DNF in the road race due to a broking timing chain. Gary O’Reilly (MH5) and Declan Slevin (MH3) were also in action over the weekend with O’Reilly finishing in seventh and fifth in the time trial and road race respectively while Slevin finished in 14th place in both events.

Focus now turns to the Para-Cycling World Championships which takes place from 11-14 August in Baie-Comeau, Canada. The team will look to emulate their recent success at the World Cup on to the World Championships.

“The primary objective for the team in Canada will be to deliver performance consistency, across both time trial and road race in each competition, ensuring we secure adequate nations ranking points to keep Ireland on track with our Paris 2024 qualification ambitions,” head coach Neill Delehaye said.

“Most of the team are experienced campaigners and they have been working very hard since the last races in May to be at their best for August.

“Preparation has gone well, and I know everyone travelling harbours ambition to push for podiums.”

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

- Reporting by Cycling Ireland, read more here >