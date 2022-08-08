Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Monday 8 August 2022
Advertisement

Dunlevy and McCrystal claim overall win at Para-Cycling World Cup

Ireland’s squad took a fantastic one-two in Canada over the weekend.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Aug 2022, 1:09 PM
26 minutes ago 272 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5836055

IRELAND’S PARA-CYCLING SQUAD took a fantastic one-two at the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Québec, Canada, in the women’s tandem time-trial and road race over the weekend.

Katie-George Dunlevy with pilot Eve McCrystal and new paring Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly dominated both events to finish in first and second place respectively. Their outstanding performances over the weekend meant Dunlevy and McCrystal secured the overall win at the UCI Para-Cycling World Cup.

European Champion Ronan Grimes won an impressive silver in the time trial and road race in the MC4 category. Damien Vereker and Dillon Corkery finished fifth in the men’s tandem time trial and were unfortunate to suffer a DNF in the road race due to a broking timing chain. Gary O’Reilly (MH5) and Declan Slevin (MH3) were also in action over the weekend with O’Reilly finishing in seventh and fifth in the time trial and road race respectively while Slevin finished in 14th place in both events.

Focus now turns to the Para-Cycling World Championships which takes place from 11-14 August in Baie-Comeau, Canada. The team will look to emulate their recent success at the World Cup on to the World Championships.

“The primary objective for the team in Canada will be to deliver performance consistency, across both time trial and road race in each competition, ensuring we secure adequate nations ranking points to keep Ireland on track with our Paris 2024 qualification ambitions,” head coach Neill Delehaye said.

“Most of the team are experienced campaigners and they have been working very hard since the last races in May to be at their best for August.

“Preparation has gone well, and I know everyone travelling harbours ambition to push for podiums.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

- Reporting by Cycling Ireland, read more here >

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie