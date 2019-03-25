This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'

A league final in Croke Park awaits the Waterford hurlers.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Mar 2019, 12:39 PM
19 minutes ago 355 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4559491
Paraic Fanning at the final whistle of yesterday's clash in Nowlan Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Paraic Fanning at the final whistle of yesterday's clash in Nowlan Park.
Paraic Fanning at the final whistle of yesterday's clash in Nowlan Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A TRIP TO Croke Park was not at the forefront of Paraic Fanning’s mind early on yesterday afternoon.

A first-half in Nowlan Park was spent watching on with a degree of anxiety as his Waterford team struggled to keep pace with Galway but a remarkable second-half metamorphosis, even despite being cut to 14 men, saw them engineer a league semi-final victory.

As he got set to depart Kilkenny yesterday evening, making plans for a day out in Dublin against the current Liam MacCarthy Cup holders moved up to a high position on his agenda.

“It’s not a bad place, no issue with the venue. It’s a national final, curtain raiser to the football, camogie on before it. We’re delighted. We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick.

“But isn’t it brilliant to be there? And we’re excited to be there. They’ve shown how well they’ve responded to winning the All-Ireland last year and we know we have a massive challenge.”

Waterford hung in grimly during the first half to remain in the hunt. They trailed by two at the break, a satisfactory state of affairs considering Galway had largely dictated the terms with a fortuitous Stephen Bennett goal and a pair of wonderful Stephen O’Keeffe saves proving critical moments.

“I know that’s his job but definitely in that first half he kept us in the game,” remarked Fanning about the input of his goalkeeper.

“Because at that stage of the game, we were struggling. If Galway had got a goal there and gone eight or nine points up, we know it would have been a mountain to climb. But that said, every player has a job on the field. Stephen’s is to be brave and make decisions like that and fair dues to him, he did it and he got there.

“We were disappointed, we were expecting to start pretty quick ourselves, especially after last week. Maybe there was just a little lack of energy early on, I thought we were maybe a little listless at times.

“That’s probably a credit to Galway. They played us two weeks ago, we’re all doing analysis and we’re all picking up different things. They probably picked up a couple of things as well. They worked on them.”

After the dismissal of Mikey Kearney, Waterford rebounded impressively.

“I do think the lads put in a massive shift and we had to,” agreed Fanning.

“It certainly wasn’t easy. It was heavy going. We’d to do one or two tweaks to our shape there to try to get over the line.

“But the lads implemented brilliantly out there just to get us through it and even Tadhg there, you see him cramping up at the end, they emptied everything, they emptied all they had.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Morocco seek clarification over Messi injury after agreeing to face Argentina 'first team' in friendly
    Morocco seek clarification over Messi injury after agreeing to face Argentina 'first team' in friendly
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie