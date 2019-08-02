This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 2 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford hurlers on the lookout for new manager

Paraic Fanning has stepped down from the role.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 2 Aug 2019, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,986 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4751390
Paraic Fanning.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Paraic Fanning.
Paraic Fanning.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PARAIC FANNING HAS stepped down as Waterford hurling manager after just one season in charge.

Fanning replaced the popular Derek McGrath last winter and while Waterford reached the Division 1 league final in March, they finished bottom of the Munster round-robin with four defeats from four. 

“This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead,” said Fanning in a statement released today.

“In reflecting on the disappointment of the championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons.”

The Waterford county board thanked Fanning and his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney for their “tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the league final.”

Waterford also confirmed a “process will now be put in place” for the appointment of Fanning’s replacement.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie