Waterford hurlers on the lookout for new manager

PARAIC FANNING HAS stepped down as Waterford hurling manager after just one season in charge.

Fanning replaced the popular Derek McGrath last winter and while Waterford reached the Division 1 league final in March, they finished bottom of the Munster round-robin with four defeats from four.

“This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead,” said Fanning in a statement released today.

“In reflecting on the disappointment of the championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons.”

The Waterford county board thanked Fanning and his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney for their “tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the league final.”

Waterford also confirmed a “process will now be put in place” for the appointment of Fanning’s replacement.

