Paralympic Breakfast: Dunlevy and Kelly chase more medal glory in Paris

ANOTHER AGONINSING NEAR miss last night for Team Ireland at the Paralympics, as Róisín Ní Riain finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke final and just fell short of adding to her brilliant tally of two medals from Paris 2024.

Today attention turns to the action on day nine and there’s plenty to keep an eye on, with RTÉ live from the French capital throughout the day.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

First up at 8.30am is cyclist Ronan Grimes in the C4-5 Road Race, and then it’s back to the pool where Barry McClements competes at 9.18am in swimming in the first heat of the S9 100m fly. If he progresses there, he’ll have a final to prepare for at 5.35pm.

Advertisement

Sarah Slattery competes in Grade V of the Equestrian Team Dressage at 10.19am.

The focus then switches back to cycling with Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin featuring in the Men’s B road race at 12pm, before the Women’s B road race at 12.10pm will include Katie George Dunlevy and her pilot Linda Kelly, along with Josephine Healion and her pilot Eve McCrystal.

There is more equestrian action in the afternoon, Michael Murphy in the team dressage Grade I at 12.55pm, before Kate Kerr-Horan competes in Grade III of the team event at 3.12pm.

Ireland Medal Watch

It’s already been a week of stunning success for Katie-George Dunlevy: silver in the Track Individual Pursuit last Sunday with Eve McCrystal, and gold in the Women’s B Individual Time Trial on Wednesday with Linda Kelly.

She is back in the spotlight for today’s road race with Kelly.

Do Not Miss…

Away from a packed schedule for Irish athletes, there is plenty swimming and athletics finals to watch out for this afternoon and evening.

In table tennis, the men’s gold medal match at 4pm sees Rungroj Thainiyom of Thailand play the Italian Matteo Parenzan, while at 5pm the women’s gold medal match places Jing Liu of China against Giada Rossi of Italy.

At 6.30pm, the sitting volleyball men’s gold medal match will be contested by Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iran.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy