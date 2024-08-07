Advertisement
Leona Maguire in action at Le Golf National. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
2024 Olympics

Difficult opening day for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow at Le Golf National

The Team Ireland duo carded rounds of 78.
5.04pm, 7 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE and Stephanie Meadow endured a difficult opening day in the Women’s Individual Golf singles at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Maguire and Meadow both carded rounds of 78 at Le Golf National in Paris, sitting well down the leaderboard on six-over. 

France’s Celine Boutier is in control at the top, seven-under overall and three shots clear of her nearest rival after an impressive opening 65. Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa is next in line.

Meadow was out first for Ireland, teeing off at 9am. She shot seven bogeys — on the second, fourth, fifth, seventh, ninth, 10th and 12th — and signed off with a birdie on the 18th.

Maguire also struggled in the 12.17pm group. She had a disappointing start, with double bogeys on the first and the ninth and bogeys on holes seven and eight, before improvements on the back nine.

The Cavan star birdied on the 12th, 16th and 18th, but bogeyed on 15 and 17.

The action resumes tomorrow, and Maguire and Meadow have work to do.

