Long queues and ticketing problems ahead of Paris opening ceremony

THOUSANDS OF SPECTATORS faced long queues and ticketing problems as they arrived for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the River Seine today.

Many gates opened an hour late and at least one opened two hours late because staff had not been delivered scanners enabling them to check tickets.

“The police have been amazing, but the organisation sucks,” said Michael Ohoven, 48, a German film producer, who paid €2,700 per ticket for him and his wife.

He had been waiting an hour in front of a closed gate on the left bank of the Seine not far from the Invalides monument.

One man needed first aid after collapsing while waiting.

“I paid €1,600 for my ticket. Honestly, it’s a disgrace,” said Fabienne Guez, 57, who lives in Paris, as she waited for information.

When the gates finally opened at 5:30pm local time -– two hours before the start of the show -– heavy rain began to fall.

Elsewhere, crowds built up close to the start point of the river parade around the Austerlitz bridge, with shouts of “at last!” when people were allowed through one hour later than expected.

Other long queues were visible close to the Louvre in central Paris.

The ceremony is a huge logistical challenge with around 100,000 people set to be seated on the lower banks and bridges over the river and another 200,000 with free tickets on the upper banks.

