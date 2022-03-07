Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 7 March 2022
Fabio Jakobsen continues return from horror crash with impressive Paris-Nice win

Irish pair Sam Bennett and Ryan Mullen each finished outside the top 30 on today’s second stage.

By AFP
File photo of Fabio Jakobsen.
Image: Jasper Jacobs
Image: Jasper Jacobs

DUTCH SPRINTER FABIO Jakobsen of the Quick-Step team won a dash to the line on stage two of Paris-Nice at Orleans on Monday, powering clear with perfect timing.

Jakobsen suffered a life threatening crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020 – when he was sent into and then over a barrier at 80 km/h – but has recovered to become the most feared sprinter in road cycling.

At the head of a group of around 40 riders Jakobsen was followed over the line by Belgian ace Wout van Aert, and overnight race leader Christophe Laporte, who retained the yellow jersey after his surprise win Sunday.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett finished in 33rd place on today’s stage, with compatriot Ryan Mullen crossing the line six places further back. Bennett is 51st in the general classification after the second day, with Mullen 56th. 

The day’s proceedings over the vast agricultural plains between Paris and Orleans were dominated by winds that caused constant breaks in the peloton.

Defending champion Maximilian Schachmann had a second day to forget and is likely out of contention for the win at Nice on Sunday after dropping over a minute, after trailing home 45sec behind on Sunday.

– © AFP 2022

