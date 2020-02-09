This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No Neymar but PSG aided by own goal for the ages in win over Lyon

A 4-2 win for Paris Saint-Germain, helped by Fernando Marcal’s truly stunning second-half own goal.

By AFP Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 10:43 PM
28 minutes ago 592 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5000416
PSG players celebrating during their victory.
Image: Thibault Camus
PSG players celebrating during their victory.
PSG players celebrating during their victory.
Image: Thibault Camus

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN survived the absence of Neymar and a Lyon fightback to win Sunday night’s Ligue 1 clash 4-2 at a stormy Parc des Princes, helped by Fernando Marcal’s truly stunning second-half own goal.

Runaway leaders and defending champions PSG were cruising at half-time with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage against a Lyon side enduring a disappointing season.

Then Marcal comically blasted the ball into the roof of his own net just after the break, leaving Lyon looking at another heavy defeat in Paris, where they lost 5-0 in this fixture last season.

However, Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele quickly pulled goals back, leaving PSG needing a late strike by substitute Edinson Cavani to secure the points.

It was a performance that showcased why they can ill afford to be complacent heading into their Champions League last 16, first leg away to Borussia Dortmund on February 18, although they will hope to have Neymar back by then. The world’s most expensive player sat out a second consecutive match here due to a rib complaint.

Without the Brazilian — as well as his injured compatriots, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, in defence — Thomas Tuchel’s side made it eight straight wins and stretched their unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.

Lyon, meanwhile, have not won in three outings and this result leaves the seven-time former champions in a lowly ninth place.

They are eight points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots and their upcoming European double-header against Juventus looks certain to be a step too far for them.

- Cavani nears double-century -

How Rudi Garcia’s side must have wished this match had been postponed due to the swirling wind and rain caused by Storm Ciara — which left ticker-tape from pre-match fan displays strewn all over the pitch — as they struggled to keep up with PSG in the first half.

PSG broke forward to open the scoring midway through the first half as Idrissa Gueye fed Di Maria to cut in from the right and beat Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes with a low strike at his near post.

Thomas Meunier then squared for Mbappe to score his 15th league goal of the season in the 38th minute after fine work by Mauro Icardi down the right, and both Icardi and Mbappe also had goals disallowed for offside before the interval.

Then, two minutes after the break, came what looked like the coup de grace.

An attempted cutback by Julian Draxler was going nowhere before Thiago Mendes intervened, allowing Draxler to keep the ball in play and return it to the edge of the six-yard box, where the hapless Marcal slammed it into the roof of his own net.

Nevertheless, Lyon hit back with Terrier’s shot squirming under the body of Keylor Navas before Karl Toko Ekambi teed up Dembele to convert his 13th in the league this season just prior to the hour mark.

Mbappe had another effort ruled out and then hit the woodwork, and it was not until the introduction of Cavani — the fans’ favourite reduced to role of bit-part player these days — that the home side made sure of the points.

Di Maria set up the Uruguayan to complete the scoring 10 minutes from time with what was his 199th goal for PSG.

They are 12 points clear of Marseille, who beat Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday with a Dimitri Payet goal. Elsewhere on Sunday, Montpellier beat struggling Saint-Etienne 1-0 and Strasbourg won 3-0 against Reims, with both sides staying in touch with the European places.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie