This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italy legend Parisse to leave Stade after 15 seasons with French club

The number eight had a year to run on his contract.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Jun 2019, 3:48 PM
27 minutes ago 943 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4701939
Parisse had been with Stade since 2005.
Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA
Parisse had been with Stade since 2005.
Parisse had been with Stade since 2005.
Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA

ITALY CAPTAIN SERGIO Parisse is to leave Stade Francais after 15 seasons with the Parisian club.

Stade said in a statement on Friday that the club and 35-year-old Parisse, who had a year to run on his contract with the Top 14 team, ‘mutually decided to end their contract’.

The legendary number eight joined Stade in 2005 and was part of the league-winning teams of 2007 and 2015.

The departure of the 138-time capped Italian comes just days after the sacking of fullback Djibril Camara, exits of coach Julien Dupuy and lock Alexandre Flanquart, and retirement of hooker Laurent Sempere.

Parisse will lead Italy to the World Cup in Japan later this year — his fifth — and where Conor O’Shea’s side will face world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada in Pool B.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie