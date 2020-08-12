This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Peat and Parsons return as Ireland Women name Six Nations squad

The group will hope to use the remaining fixtures to build towards the December World Cup qualifer.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 3:56 PM
Beibhinn Parsons celebrates her crucial breakaway try in the win over Scotland in February.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs today unveiled his 36-strong squad to prepare for two remaining Six Nations fixtures in October.

Griggs is able to welcome back powerful wing Beibhinn Parsons who stepped away from the squad after their wins over Wales and Scotland to focus on Leaving Cert studies.

Lindsay Peat, who was injured early in the loss to England, is also back among the group.

UL Bohs’ Chloe Pearse is the third tweak to the 35-woman squad Griggs had named for the planned clash with France in March.

Completing the remaining two Six Nations fixtures will represent a key opportunity for Ireland Women to get Test minutes under their belt ahead of the rescheduled World Cup qualifying tournament.

Originally scheduled for next month, the qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup will take place from December 5. The winner of the round robin tournament, which will also feature Italy and Scotland, will earn a place at WRWC ’21 with the losing finalist going to a last-chance saloon qualifying tournament next year.

“We are picking up where we left off over five months ago,” said Griggs as he unveiled his squad.

“At the outset of this year’s tournament we had clear priorities set. Our aim was to win our three home games and play competitively in our two away games and we felt like we were in a good place before the postponement of the tournament.

“We have stayed connected as a team who trained remotely throughout the lockdown. We have a number of training dates in the schedule ahead of the tournament and it will be good to get together. We have a busy few month ahead of us, and look forward to getting back to playing rugby.”

Ireland Women’s Squad for rescheduled Six Nations fixtures on weekend of 24 and 31 October 2020

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby) 
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock/Leinster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock/ Connacht) 
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 
Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*
Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feeley (Blackrock/ Connacht) 
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby) 
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster) 
Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

*Denotes uncapped player at this level

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

