Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 22 June 2022
Clare GAA secretary Pat Fitzgerald to step down next month

Fitzgerald has spent 32 years in the position.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,437 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
CLARE GAA SECRETARY Pat Fitzgerald has announced he will step down from his role on July 18. 

Fitzgerald wrote to clubs on Wednesday to explain after 32 years in the position, he will resign next month the day after the All-Ireland hurling final. 

“I am writing to inform you that after 32 years of service, it is my intention to step down from my role as Clare County Secretary on 18th July this year,” Fitzgerald said. 

“It has been a busy and demanding role and one I have enjoyed immensely. I wish the county and all our teams only the very best with all future endeavours and plans, both on and off the field of play.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together over many long years, and I wish you every success into the future.

“I look forward to supporting our county as a fan and assisting in any way I can in the years to come.”

Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

