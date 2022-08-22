Pat Flanagan set to take over Roscommon footballers

PAT FLANAGAN IS set to succeed Anthony Cunningham as Roscommon senior football manager.

The42 understands he is currently building his backroom team after emerging as the county board’s preferred candidate to take charge.

Flanagan is on the verge of his fourth job in inter-county management, following previous spells over Offaly, Westmeath and Sligo.

The Clara native is currently managing Padraig Pearses, who he led to two Roscommon SFC titles and a Connacht crown since his appointment in late 2017.

The Padraig Pearses boss was nominated by the club for the position. The reigning county champions were down a number of players as they suffered a heavy 4-10 to 0-8 group stage defeat to St Brigid’s yesterday.

Former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford was previously linked with the position, however he is on Kevin McStay’s prospective ticket for the Mayo job.

Flanagan was also recently linked with the vacant managerial position in Longford, but is now the clear favourite to take over the Rossies.