Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 5 December 2022
Advertisement

Pat Hickey resigns from IOC due to 'health reasons'

The International Olympic Committee announced the news in a statement this evening.

23 minutes ago 3,987 Views 0 Comments
Pat Hickey.
Pat Hickey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PAT HICKEY HAS officially resigned from the International Olympic Committee [IOC].

The IOC released a statement this evening saying they have accepted Hickey’s resignation “for health reasons following the advice of his doctors”.

This comes over six years after Hickey self-suspended himself following his arrest amidst a ticketing scandal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has received a letter of resignation from IOC Member Mr Patrick Hickey,” today’s statement reads.

“In accordance with Rule 16.3.1 of the Olympic Charter, the IOC EB accepted the resignation of Mr Hickey for health reasons following the advice of his doctors.

“The IOC EB would like to thank Mr Hickey for all the services to the Olympic Movement over many years, and wishes him all the very best for his health and his private life.”

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie