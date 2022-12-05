Pat Hickey resigns from IOC due to 'health reasons'

PAT HICKEY HAS officially resigned from the International Olympic Committee [IOC]. The IOC released a statement this evening saying they have accepted Hickey’s resignation “for health reasons following the advice of his doctors”. This comes over six years after Hickey self-suspended himself following his arrest amidst a ticketing scandal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. “The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has received a letter of resignation from IOC Member Mr Patrick Hickey,” today’s statement reads.

“In accordance with Rule 16.3.1 of the Olympic Charter, the IOC EB accepted the resignation of Mr Hickey for health reasons following the advice of his doctors.

“The IOC EB would like to thank Mr Hickey for all the services to the Olympic Movement over many years, and wishes him all the very best for his health and his private life.”

