Pat Hoban set to sign two-year deal with Derry City

PATRICK HOBAN IS set to join Derry City from Dundalk for a fee in the region of €30,000.

As reported earlier by the Irish Independent, there has been a positive breakthrough in negotiations between the two clubs after the Lilywhites informed their record goal scorer that he could leave Oriel Park back in October.

The 42 understands that the deal is likely to be completed in the next 48 hours with the 32-year-old striker agreeing a two-year contract at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Hoban scored 14 times in the Premier Division last term, one behind joint top scorers Jack Moylan and Jonathan Afolabi. The latter has since departed Bohemians for KV Kortrijk in Belgium and the Gypsies were one club keen on bringing Hoban in as a replacement.

Advertisement

The Galway native has instead opted to move to Derry as they bid to prevent Shamrock Rovers from completing a five-in-a-row of league titles.

Success on the pitch with Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side would also trigger additional payments to Dundalk as part of the deal.