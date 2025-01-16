Derry City battle to keep Pat Hoban as Shamrock Rovers step up interest

DERRY CITY ARE fighting to keep hold of striker Patrick Hoban.

The club’s top scorer last season still has one year left on his contract after joining the Candystripes from Dundalk ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Hoban scored 14 times – alongside’s Waterford’s Padraig Amond – and interest from a number of League of Ireland rivals means the 33-year-old is in demand and could depart the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The 42 understands that Shamrock Rovers are keen on bringing Hoban to Tallaght Stadium before this month is out and have stepped up plans as they look to replace Johnny Kenny.

The Hoops signed teenager Michael Noonan from St Patrick’s Athletic earlier this week but are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Derry and the player.

Galway United have also made a play for the frontman while Bohemians are understood to be monitoring the situation.

Hoban also has an opportunity to leave for a club outside of Major League Soccer in the United States but that is not a move likely to happen due to family reasons.

Hoban was brought to Derry from Dundalk by former boss Ruaidhri Higgins, who later made the decision to part company with the club after missing out on European football and losing the FAI Cup final in November.

Higgins’ successor, Tiernan Lynch, has started to put his stamp on the squad with signings like former Northern Ireland international forwards Liam Boyce and Gavin Whyte.

Hoban was still set to be an important figure in the Derry side following the departure of Patrick and Shane McEleney as well as Will Patching, but they now face a battle to hold onto him.