Tributes paid following sudden death of Irish Olympian Pat Hooper

IRISH OLYMPIAN PAT Hooper has passed away suddenly at the age of 68.

Hooper competed in the marathon at the 1980 Moscow Olympics alongside his brother Dick, where he finished in 42nd place.

A much-respected figure in Irish athletics, Hooper also represented Ireland in the 1978 European Championship marathon in Prague, and won the Irish national marathon title in 1979.

He played an important role in the development of Raheny Shamrock AC and was elected chairman of Leinster Athletics earlier this year.

Tributes have been paid to Hooper since his passing, with Eamonn Coughlan calling him “a true running Warrior.”

“So sorry to hear of the death of Pat Hooper,” Ciara Mageean wrote in honour of Hooper’s memory.

“For as long as I’ve been in athletics I’ve heard his name spoken of so highly and seen the impact and legacy he had on our sport. My thoughts and prayers go out to all his family. Thank you Pat for giving so much to our sport.”

So sorry to hear of the death of Pat Hooper.



For as long as I've been in athletics I've heard his name spoken of so highly and seen the impact and legacy he had on our sport.



My thoughts and prayers go out to all his family.



Thank you Pat for giving so much to our sport. https://t.co/CFl1QKPbLa — Ciara Mageean (@ciaramageean) October 9, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

I’m gutted. A true running Warrior. RIP my friend Pat. https://t.co/r5JlUh4dtA — Eamonn Coghlan (@EamonnCoghlan1) October 9, 2020

Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Pat Hooper may he RIP. — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) October 9, 2020

Our hearts are broken 💔



Irish Athletics has lost a great servant - an absolute gentleman who gave so much to the sport both on & off the track.



Pat Hooper, the 1980 Olympian, has passed away.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family & the wider running community - RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7xojpAiKWS — KBC Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 9, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!