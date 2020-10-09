BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 6°C Friday 9 October 2020
Tributes paid following sudden death of Irish Olympian Pat Hooper

Pat Hooper represented Ireland at the 1980 Olympic Games.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 9 Oct 2020, 10:19 PM
IRISH OLYMPIAN PAT Hooper has passed away suddenly at the age of 68.

Hooper competed in the marathon at the 1980 Moscow Olympics alongside his brother Dick, where he finished in 42nd place.

A much-respected figure in Irish athletics, Hooper also represented Ireland in the 1978 European Championship marathon in Prague, and won the Irish national marathon title in 1979.

He played an important role in the development of Raheny Shamrock AC and was elected chairman of Leinster Athletics earlier this year.

Tributes have been paid to Hooper since his passing, with Eamonn Coughlan calling him “a true running Warrior.”

“So sorry to hear of the death of Pat Hooper,” Ciara Mageean wrote in honour of Hooper’s memory.

“For as long as I’ve been in athletics I’ve heard his name spoken of so highly and seen the impact and legacy he had on our sport. My thoughts and prayers go out to all his family. Thank you Pat for giving so much to our sport.”

