'It was a good night for the west of Ireland' - Lam doffs his cap on unhappy return to Connacht

PAT LAM SAID his Bristol Bears outfit paid the price for giving Connacht too many opportunities as they crashed out of Europe against his former side.

It was a sobering return to Galway for Lam against the club he led to the only bit of silverware they have ever won.

“You have to be at your best when you come here but you make it even harder if you don’t play your best,” said Lam. “We coughed up too much ball and Connacht put us under pressure. Huge congratulations to Connacht.

“We’re all disappointed. You give Connacht opportunities, you don’t take your opportunities, you pay the price. It was a good night for the west of Ireland.”

Josh Caulfield recieves a red card for standing on the head of Finlay Bealham 🤕



What are your thoughts on the call?#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/nFmkWpYLIQ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 19, 2024

Lam acknowledged that the red card to lock Josh Caulfield after 13 minutes was a big factor in his side’s defeat. Caulfield’s boot made contact with Finlay Bealham’s head as he attempted to join a ruck, but Lam stressed that there was no malicious intent on his second row’s behalf.

“It was a complete accident. I just saw Finlay. Thankfully, he’s all good. It was 100% an accident.

“It does make it harder. It means you have to be more accurate and we weren’t. He (Caulfield) was devastated and apologised to Finlay after.

“The officials look at it, they make their calls and you go with it. You win some, you lose some. It is what it is.”