Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Lam signs new long-term deal to stay with Bristol Bears until 2023

The former Connacht head coach will have his title changed to director of rugby.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 22 May 2019, 10:06 AM
35 minutes ago 736 Views 1 Comment
Pat Lam has signed a new deal that runs until 2023.
Image: Simon Galloway
Image: Simon Galloway

BRISTOL BEARS HEAD coach Pat Lam has signed a new long-term deal with the club as he takes on the new title of director of rugby.

Lam will now remain with the Premiership side until 2023, having guided them to a ninth-place finish in the top flight this season which was just five points off the top four and a place in the European Champions Cup.

The former Connacht head coach first joined Bristol in 2017 where he helped them clinch promotion from the Championship.

“I’m proud to commit my future to Bristol and it was an easy decision to make,” Lam told the Bristol Bears website.

“We’ve set out a plan to bring a Premiership trophy to Ashton Gate and we’re at the start of that journey.

“It’s been an incredible two years so far in the city. It’s amazing what can be achieved when you have a clear vision and you approach challenges with strong belief and a positive mindset.”

Lam, who was born in Auckland, previously coached Connacht to a historic Guinness Pro12 title in 2016 before linking up with big-spending Bristol. He also worked as an assistant coach with Scotland at the 2003 World Cup.

“We have absolute confidence that we will achieve our team goals as Steve [Lansdown], Jon [Lansdown] and Chris [Booy] continue to drive that vision,” Lam added.

Although my title changes to director of rugby, my passion and enjoyment for hands on coaching remains stronger than ever. I will be in a tracksuit on the field as long as I can still walk!

“We are striving for the Bristol Bears to be world class at everything we do, so it’s my responsibility to ensure every department fulfils that expectation.

“I want Bristolians to be fiercely proud of their rugby club and of the players who represent them. Our mission is to produce excellent rugby players and even better people off the field.

“That’s why our commitment to our community, to developing homegrown talent and to working relentlessly in pursuit of our goals remains stronger than ever.”

