BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 2 December 2020
Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the first openly gay pro wrestling star, dies aged 79

Patterson’s career was associated with many firsts, including the first ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,844 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5286782
Pro wrestling legend Pat Patterson.
Pro wrestling legend Pat Patterson.
Pro wrestling legend Pat Patterson.

WWE HALL OF Famer Pat Patterson has passed away aged 79.

A pioneer of the sports-entertainment genre, Patterson’s storied career was known for its many ‘firsts’, including the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble match. Patterson is also widely credited as being the first ever openly gay pro wrestling star, as expanded upon in his 2016 autobiography ‘Accepted’.

Patterson began his career in 1958 in his native Canada and remained involved in pro wrestling, either in the ring or behind the mic, for the next six decades.

He joined the WWE in 1978 and was crowned its first Intercontinental champion a year later. His legendary feud with Sgt. Slaughter culminated in Boot Camp matches and a brutal Alley Fight at Madison Square Garden, captivating the WWE universe.

Shortly before his first retirement from the ring in 1984, he became co-commentator to Vince McMahon. Four years later, he created the original Royal Rumble format.

He returned to the ring during the WWE’s ‘Attitude’ era and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie