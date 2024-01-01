Former FAI president Pat Quigley passes away

FORMER FAI PRESIDENT Pat Quigley has passed away at the age of 78.

A statement from the association hailed the Co. Mayo native’s impact on the grassroots game in this country as well as his standing among peers at UEFA and FIFA.

Quigley was FAI president from 1996 to 2001, during which time the senior men’s team qualified for the 2002 World Cup.

He was also made honorary life vice-president of the association having first joined the FAI Council in 1973.

A former chair of the Connacht Football Association, Quigley was a UEFA and League of Ireland match delegate in more recent years.

“Pat Quigley was the doyen of football in the West of Ireland. He was the first Mayo man to be elected President of the FAI Youth Council and boasted a glittering football CV in the services of Road Rangers, Castlebar Celtic, the Mayo Football League, the Mayo Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and the Mayo Youth League,” a statement read.

“During his time with the Mayo Football League, Pat was one of those instrumental in the introduction of club licensing and summer football, both firsts for Irish grassroots football.”

Current FAI president Paul Cooke also paid tribute to one of his predecessors. “Irish football has lost a great man with Pat’s passing. Throughout his life Pat was a football visionary for the game, firstly in Castlebar, then in Mayo and across Connacht and also on the national and international stage where he represented his country with such pride and distinction at home and abroad.

“His influence on Irish football cannot be overstated. Pat was one of many volunteers whose tireless dedication grew our game in Mayo. His standing was also immense with the FAI, with the League of Ireland and with UEFA and FIFA.

“Pat was hugely committed to football and the only thing he was more devoted to was his family. The passing of his beloved wife Eleanor was a cruel blow in 2023 and, on behalf of the Board and Irish football, I extend our deepest sympathies now to his daughter Patricia, son Shane and all the Quigley family and their many friends as well as the Mayo and Connacht football community on this sad loss. May he rest in peace.”