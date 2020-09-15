9-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen dies aged 43

NINE-TIME IRISH champion jockey and 12-time European Classic winner Pat Smullen has died at the age of 43.

The Offaly native suffered a relapse of pancreatic cancer in recent months and died this evening at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

He was first diagnosed with the illness in 2018.

During his illustrious career, Smullen claimed the Irish Derby twice, the Irish St Leger four times and the Irish Oaks on one occasion.

He was the Epsom Derby winner in 2016 and claimed nine Irish champion jockey crowns from 2000-15.

More to follow…

