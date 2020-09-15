This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
9-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen dies aged 43

The Offaly native passed away this evening in Dublin.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 9:53 PM
Pat Smullen pictured last December.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NINE-TIME IRISH champion jockey and 12-time European Classic winner Pat Smullen has died at the age of 43.

The Offaly native suffered a relapse of pancreatic cancer in recent months and died this evening at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

He was first diagnosed with the illness in 2018.

During his illustrious career, Smullen claimed the Irish Derby twice, the Irish St Leger four times and the Irish Oaks on one occasion.

He was the Epsom Derby winner in 2016 and claimed nine Irish champion jockey crowns from 2000-15.

More to follow… 

Kevin O'Brien
