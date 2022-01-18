Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 18 January 2022
Pat Spillane Jr gets green light to play with Sligo

The Kerry native has already started training with Sligo’s Dublin-based players.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,290 Views 1 Comment
St Jude's midfielder Pat Spillane.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PAT SPILLANE JR will be part of the Sligo squad for the Allianz Football League after his transfer to the county was approved by the GAA.

The 23-year-old qualified to play for the county under the parentage rule as his mother Rosarii hails from the Yeats County. 

Spillane, son of the Kerry legend bearing the same name, transferred to St Jude’s in Dublin from Templenoe last year and impressed on their run to the county final where they lost to Kilmacud Crokes. 

He is not required to change clubs to complete the switch. While he never played minor or U21 for Kerry, Spillane was part of the Templenoe team that lifted Kerry and Munster IFC honours in 2020. He also took place at an AFL Combine in UCD in the past.

His addition is a boost for Tony McEntee ahead of Sligo’s Division 4 campaign, which starts at the end of the month.

“Sligo county board can confirm that Pat Spillane has joined with the county’s senior football panel following the approval by the Competition Controls Committe of the GAA of his request to field with the county of his mother,” a Sligo GAA statement said. 

“Spillane, who is resident in Dublin where he plays for the St Jude’s club in Templeogue has begun training with Sligo’s Dublin based players and will participate in preparations for the forthcoming National League campaign which throws in on Sunday week next (30 January) when Sligo travel to Wexford.”

