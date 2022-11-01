Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 1 November 2022
Offaly's Pat Teehan set to enter GAA presidency race

Armagh’s Jarlath Burns is also set to be officially nominated tonight.

7 minutes ago
Leinster Council's Pat Teehan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

OFFALY’S PAT TEEHAN is set to be confirmed as a candidate for the GAA presidency tonight.

The42 understands the current Leinster Council chairperson is set to be nominated at an Offaly management committee meeting tonight. He will join Niall Erskine and Jarlath Burns in the race to take over from Larry McCarthy in 2024.

Erskine’s candidacy was confirmed in September while Burns will reportedly be put forward by Armagh tonight. 

Teehan is in the last year of his three-year term as Leinster Council chairperson, having previously occupied the positions of vice-chairperson and PRO in the provincial council.

He fulfilled many roles in Offaly county board, serving as chairperson for five years between 2008 and 2012, while he also spent five years as Central Council delegate and was a long-serving PRO before that.

A member and former secretary of his club Coolderry, Teehan has been a respected volunteer in the Association for over 30 years. 

Silverbridge clubman Burns is the early favourite to replace McCarthy, having been beaten narrowly by the Cork native in the 2020 election.

A new president is set to be elected at Congress in 2023.

