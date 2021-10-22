Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 October 2021
Advertisement

Former Man United defender Patrice Evra alleges he was sexually abused as a teenager

The former France and Man United defender says he wants to make sure children who suffer abuse ‘do not blame themselves’.

By Press Association Friday 22 Oct 2021, 8:44 PM
21 minutes ago 3,977 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5582447
Patrice Evra (file pic).
Image: PA
Patrice Evra (file pic).
Patrice Evra (file pic).
Image: PA

FORMER FRANCE AND Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has alleged he was sexually abused by a school teacher when he was a teenager.

Evra, 40, has detailed the alleged abuse in his new autobiography and, in a candid interview in the Times newspaper, explained why he has never spoken about it until now.

“When I first did the book, I didn’t tell the whole story because I was still ashamed and scared about what people will think,” Evra said.

“Now I want to say it because I don’t want kids to be in my situation and they are ashamed of themselves, thinking they are not brave, because it’s not about being brave, it’s about being mentally ready to talk about it.

“So I just want to make sure kids out there have the courage and do not blame themselves, because I always blamed myself.

“I’m not shy to say I felt like a coward for many years because I never speak up. It was something heavy in my chest. But I don’t do it for me, I do it for other children.”

Evra, who grew up in Les Ulis, southwest of Paris, said the abuse took place in a teacher’s house, where he stayed in order to cut down on the hours spent commuting to and from school.

He said he had travelled to Paris two weeks ago to tell his mother about the abuse for the first time and that had been far harder than speaking openly in an interview.

“Only now when I am 40 years old do I tell her,” he said. “It was a big shock for her. A lot of anger. She said she was sorry. She said, ‘You must not put it in your book, it’s private Patrice.’

“But that’s when I say, ‘Mum, it’s not about me, it’s about other kids’, then she says OK, she understands.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Evra, who won five Premier League titles during an eight-year spell at United and captained France at the 2010 World Cup, said he had received a telephone call from the police about accusations against the teacher when he was 24.

He was playing for Monaco at the time and denied any abuse had taken place.

“Living with that was one of my biggest regrets because I could have helped so many people,” Evra added.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie