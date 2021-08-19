Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford signs new five-year contract

The 27-year-old has committed his future to the Elland Road club until 2026.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 7:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,244 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5527143
Patrick Bamford.
Patrick Bamford.
Patrick Bamford.

LEEDS HAVE ANNOUNCED Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road outfit since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2018.

Bamford netted 16 times in 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged to promotion as Sky Bet Championship title-winners.

He then followed that up with 17 Premier League goals last season, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in October.

That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.

He told the club’s official website: “There’s not many times in my career as settled as I am now, so it was important for me to get this tied down and concentrate on the season ahead.

“Things started off a bit sticky, I had the injury and stuff and I didn’t click with the fans straight away, but once I did get into it and settled, I think I’ve improved no end under Marcelo Bielsa and I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve built up the rapport with the fans now and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“A big thing for any player is the belief of the manager, you have to repay that and put in the hard work as well and this club is a massive club, it deserves to be in the Premier League and we have to keep pushing.

“This isn’t the type of club that we are in the Premier League and we are happy, you’re always striving to get to that next step and that is important for every footballer as it keeps pushing you on.

“The club has shown massive ambition, we’ve improved year on year and ultimately Leeds have to aim to get back into Europe and it’s something we have to strive towards.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The news of Bamford’s deal running to 2026 follows that of team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committing their futures to the club this summer. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie