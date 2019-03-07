This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mick McCarthy confirms Patrick Bamford's intent on playing for Ireland

The Irish manager has still yet to meet the Leeds forward, however.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 1:23 PM
8 minutes ago 591 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4528543
Bamford celebrates scoring in Leeds' win against West Brom last week.
Image: Nick Potts
Bamford celebrates scoring in Leeds' win against West Brom last week.
Bamford celebrates scoring in Leeds' win against West Brom last week.
Image: Nick Potts

LEEDS UNITED FORWARD Patrick Bamford has indicated to Mick McCarthy he is interested in swapping his international allegiances to Ireland. 

Having played once at U18 level for Ireland, Bamford went on to play for England at U18, U19, and U21 level but has not gone on to make a senior appearance, meaning he is still eligible to represent a country for which he qualifies through his maternal grandparents.

McCarthy revealed last week that he has been trying to meet Bamford but had yet to do so. The pair have since spoken: after Leeds’ 4-0 win against West Brom, in which Bamford scored twice.

“My last contact with him was on Saturday morning”, McCarthy told the media at the announcing of the first squad of his second spell in charge.

“I congratulated him on his goals and asked him if he wanted to join us. He said yes and I’m hoping to meet him ASAP.

“I asked him the question, ‘Is it the same, do you still want to join us?’ and he said ‘Yes’, so it’s a matter of meeting him and just having a chat with him. I’ve stressed to him that if he wants to be involved in [qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar in] June, we have to get it done as quickly as possible.” 

While McCarthy is eager to get the situation finalised, he is not setting Bamford a deadline.

“No, I’ve just tried to get a date to meet him. I’m going to try and meet him before we go into camp for Gibraltar, but that’s not me setting him a deadline. 

Elsewhere, McCarthy is yet to hear from Nathan Redmond, while Ipswich’s Will Keane is not yet eligible to play, although he has confirmed he will make the change.

McCarthy also confirmed that this may not be the end of his foraging for Irish-eligible players born outside of the country.

“England have done it. They’ve chased one of our players and they’ve took him. So it’s not only us doing it. Surely it’s my job here to have the best team possible of players who qualify, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

He also believes that any potential recruits will not have a negative impact on the dressing room.

“Not at all. No. I’ve been in the dressing room when it’s happened, and I’ve actually walked into the dressing room and taken somebody’s place who was born in Ireland.

“I’ve never seen any trouble with it at all.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    Eddie Jones makes five changes as England aim to bounce back
    'We're not going into our shell or worrying, I think a lot of people outside are'
    FRANCE
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    'Radicalised' inmate shot and detained after slashing guards in French prison attack
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie