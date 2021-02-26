BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Patrick Bamford urges Aston Villa fans to forget his ‘stupid dive’

Dean Smith’s side will be back at Elland Road on Saturday for the first time since April 2019.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 11:48 PM
2 minutes ago 5 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5367184
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (right) man handles Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane to the ground after a confrontation during the April 2019 clash.
Image: Clint Hughes
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (right) man handles Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane to the ground after a confrontation during the April 2019 clash.
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford (right) man handles Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane to the ground after a confrontation during the April 2019 clash.
Image: Clint Hughes

LEEDS STRIKER Patrick Bamford has told Aston Villa fans to “let go” of his “stupid dive” that came when the sides met two years ago.

Villa will be back at Elland Road on Saturday for the first time since April 2019, an eventful match which came in the middle of a heated promotion battle involving the two sides.

Mateusz Klich caused controversy when he played on after Jonathan Kodjia had gone down on the halfway line, scoring to put Leeds in front.

That sparked a fracas between the two teams during which Anwar El Ghazi was sent off following a clash with Bamford, though the striker was later given a two-match ban for deceiving the match officials with a dive.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa responded by allowing Villa to score an unchallenged equaliser – earning a Fifa Fair Play Award – as the match finished 1-1, a result which ended United’s hopes of automatic promotion.

Both teams ended up in the play-offs with Villa earning promotion, but that does not mean their fans have forgotten the day.

“It seems like over the last couple of years we have become rivals with Villa, I don’t know why,” Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“Maybe it’s that whole thing I did with that stupid dive and we had to give them a goal and that kicked it off.

“That was one game though, surely you let go of that? I still get sent gifs and memes of me falling on the floor from that game and I’m like, ‘Come on, let it go, I’m so sorry’.”

Though Leeds had to wait an extra season to earn promotion, they are back on level terms with Villa, and go into Saturday’s game just one point behind Dean Smith’s side following a 3-0 midweek win over Southampton.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Just as they did in a 3-0 victory over Villa in October, Leeds scored all their goals against the Saints in the second half, with Bamford crediting substitute Helder Costa – creator of Stuart Dallas’ effort to make it 2-0 – for helping to make the difference.

“I think we upped the tempo,” he said. “I actually think that looking back at it, Helder Costa made a massive difference. That last two games he’s been brilliant.

“He kind of gave us that little bit of extra pace, so we had pace on both sides of the wings.

“I think that he didn’t get spoken much about because obviously Raphinha got all the plaudits from the pundits and stuff, but I think Costa made a massive difference to us in the second half.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie