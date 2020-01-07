This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He gave me my debut in professional football, which I'm immensely proud of'

St Pat’s assistant manager Patrick Cregg – once of Arsenal – is the latest guest on The Football Family.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 3:48 PM
52 minutes ago 2,313 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4956320

A NEW EPISODE of The Football Family podcast — a collection of longform interviews with Irish footballers of past and present — is now available to The42 members.

Our guest on Episode 13 is Patrick Cregg, who has been working as assistant manager at St Patrick’s Athletic since September following Stephen O’Donnell’s appointment as boss.

soccer-carling-cup-quarter-final-manchester-united-v-arsenal Patrick Cregg playing for Arsenal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2004. Source: EMPICS Sport

The pair were together as teenagers at Arsenal, where Cregg managed to make a first-team breakthrough under Arsene Wenger in 2004, when the Gunners were Premier League champions on the back of their ‘Invincibles’ campaign.

The midfielder from Dublin made three League Cup appearances, one of which came as an 18-year-old in a quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“A very calm man, from the experience I would’ve had with him,” he said of Wenger. “Very relaxed. I remember being on the bench against Manchester United in the Carling Cup. We were losing 1-0 and I just remember how calm he was. He just kept saying ‘we’ll get the next goal’.

“I remember coming in at half-time, everyone was just sitting there and I’m thinking in my head: is anyone going to say anything? Obviously I wasn’t going to say anything but at 1-0 down… the manager sort of stayed outside and then came in and spoke, but it was so calm and relaxed, it was like, ‘oh wow’.

“That was obviously his method. Maybe towards the end he might have changed because the pressure might have changed him and got so much, but at that time he could do no wrong. The team that had won the league the year before were phenomenal.”

The 33-year-old added: “Not that I had an unbelievable relationship with him, I’m not making that out at all. But he gave me my debut in professional football, which I’m obviously immensely proud of.” 


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Cregg recounted the “surreal” experience of sharing a dressing room with the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas, and how his prospects of further first-team opportunities weren’t aided by a lack of awareness of the importance of nutrition: “I used to go and get a pizza every night, and that’s not even a lie. I just wasn’t educated.”

Although he had stints with Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s towards towards the end of his career, Cregg played mostly in Scotland. The former Ireland U21 international made nearly 200 top-flight appearances — for Falkirk, Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone — and also played in a Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

You can hear the full episode with Patrick Cregg by becoming one of our valued members. Details of how to do so for just €5 per month — or €42 for a year — are available here

To get in touch with the show, e-mail thefootballfamily@the42.ie  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie