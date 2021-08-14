Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 August 2021
Irish Paralympian's wheelchair 'completely broken' while flying to London for Tokyo Games

Patrick Flanagan says there was damage to the wheels as a lot of dents and scrapes on the chair.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 1:11 PM
44 minutes ago 9,854 Views 5 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH PARALYMPIC SWIMMER Patrick Flanagan says he is “gutted” that his wheelchair was damaged while travelling to London on his way to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

The 23-year-old posted the details of his experience on Twitter today, explaining that he discovered his chair was “completely broken” when it was returned to him at Heathrow airport yesterday.

He added that there are “dents and scrapes” on his chair and that the damage to his wheels is so severe that they can no longer spin. 

Another chair was provided to him but Flanagan says it was an “oversized airport wheelchair” which was difficult to push and made regular tasks a struggle for him.

Flanagan, who is competing in the S6 class in his first Paralympics, described the situation as “unacceptable” and said that “this is not something that can happen to wheelchair users.”

In a separate tweet, Flanagan said that another chair is being flown out to him today.

His statement in full reads:

“Yesterday I landed in Heathrow Airport at the half way point of my journey to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games. When the plane landed I was given my chair back, except it was completely broken. Photos below, but ultimately the wheels have been damaged so much that they no longer spin, along with a lot of other dents and scrapes.

“The staff in Heathrow are extremely apologetic. But unfortunately, an apology does very little for me. I was given an oversized wheelchair, filled out a claim form and sent on my way. I can barely push myself in this new chair and simple tasks like getting around my hotel room are extremely tough. And now I have to fly to Tokyo.

“This is not something that can happen to wheelchair users. It’s unacceptable. Both airlines and baggage handlers need to pay more attention to chairs. My chair is my independence and takes months to be fitted and ordered. Mine is specifically sized to support my back, is light weight so I can lift into the car and is extremely sturdy. It would not be damaged easily.

“I’m gutted to start out my Paralympic journey like this but I just can’t wait to get to Japan, join up with the rest of the team and put on a performance to be proud of.

“Let’s go Team Ireland.”

In a later tweet, Flanagan added:

“Thanks to everyone for reaching out this morning. Luckily, I’m getting an older chair flown out today. But not all wheelchair users are lucky enough to have a spare

“The point remains the same, this should never happen.”

