Patrick Horgan overtakes Joe Canning to become championship all-time top scorer

CORK GREAT PATRICK HORGAN has become the top-scorer of all-time in the hurling championship after hitting 0-4 against Waterford, surpassing Joe Canning.

Heading into this weekend, Horgan’s record stood at 22-501 from 67 games. He hit four frees in Walsh Park as Cork registered their first win of the Munster championship to bring his total to 22-505 (571).

Canning racked up 567, 27-486 in his career, between his debut in 2008 and his retirement last year. That put him ahead of Kilkenny’s Henry Shefflin, who amassed 27-484 (565) in 71 games.

What an incredible achievement for @Hoggie088 and his family. Trust me, the hours he put in far surpass what anyone would guess!! Congrats Legend. — Anthony Nash (@AnthonyNash6) May 15, 2022

🥇Congrats to Cork’s Patrick Horgan who has become the All-Time Leading Scorer in Hurling Championship History.



⭐️He surpasses Joe Canning’s record of 27-486 (567).



👏🏻Phenomenal achievement.



Congrats Patrick! pic.twitter.com/kUjApcwl3I — GPA (@gaelicplayers) May 15, 2022

Kieran Kingston’s charges secured a huge 2-22 to 1-19 victory to set up a blockbuster final weekend in the Munster round-robin. They take on Tipperary next weekend in Semple Stadium.