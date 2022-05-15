Membership : Access or Sign Up
Patrick Horgan overtakes Joe Canning to become championship all-time top scorer

The Cork great hit four points in Walsh Park on Sunday.

Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
CORK GREAT PATRICK HORGAN has become the top-scorer of all-time in the hurling championship after hitting 0-4 against Waterford, surpassing Joe Canning. 

Heading into this weekend, Horgan’s record stood at 22-501 from 67 games. He hit four frees in Walsh Park as Cork registered their first win of the Munster championship to bring his total to 22-505 (571).   

Canning racked up 567, 27-486 in his career, between his debut in 2008 and his retirement last year. That put him ahead of Kilkenny’s Henry Shefflin, who amassed 27-484 (565) in 71 games. 

 

Kieran Kingston’s charges secured a huge 2-22 to 1-19 victory to set up a blockbuster final weekend in the Munster round-robin. They take on Tipperary next weekend in Semple Stadium. 

