Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Horgan to captain Cork senior hurling side next season

The Glen Rovers attacker takes over the role from Seamus Harnedy.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 2:53 PM
Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 2:53 PM
The Glen Rovers attacker will captain Cork next year.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE CORK SENIOR hurlers will be captained by their key forward Patrick Horgan for the 2020 season.

Horgan has been selected for the role by manager Kieran Kingston, returning for a second spell in charge next year, with the announcement made last night and reported this morning by The Echo.

He will take over from attacking colleague Seamus Harnedy, who has been captain for the past two campaigns.

The 31-year-old previously captained Cork during the 2012 championship when Jimmy Barry-Murphy was at the helm.

Horgan won his first All-Star award the following season in 2013 and has since developed into one of the star forwards in the country, picking up his fourth individual accolade recently after an outstanding series of scoring displays this summer.

The Glen Rovers club man made his senior debut for Cork in 2008 and since then has been part of two Munster title wins but is still chasing that elusive first All-Ireland senior medal.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to assess the four provinces and their chances heading into the 2019/20 Champions Cup campaign.


