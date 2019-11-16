Horgan to captain Cork senior hurling side next season

THE CORK SENIOR hurlers will be captained by their key forward Patrick Horgan for the 2020 season.

Horgan has been selected for the role by manager Kieran Kingston, returning for a second spell in charge next year, with the announcement made last night and reported this morning by The Echo.

He will take over from attacking colleague Seamus Harnedy, who has been captain for the past two campaigns.

The 31-year-old previously captained Cork during the 2012 championship when Jimmy Barry-Murphy was at the helm.

Horgan won his first All-Star award the following season in 2013 and has since developed into one of the star forwards in the country, picking up his fourth individual accolade recently after an outstanding series of scoring displays this summer.

The Glen Rovers club man made his senior debut for Cork in 2008 and since then has been part of two Munster title wins but is still chasing that elusive first All-Ireland senior medal.

PATRICK HORGAN CAPTAINS CORK FOR 2020

What a huge honours for @Hoggie088 we are so proud of you Patrick a wonderful role model for every young boy and girl who play our games WELL DONE AND BEST OF LUCK FOR THE SEASON AHEAD @BlackwaterMotor #SDgaelic#borntoplay pic.twitter.com/o0KRB4rSgB — Glen Rovers (@GlenRovers_) November 16, 2019

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to assess the four provinces and their chances heading into the 2019/20 Champions Cup campaign.