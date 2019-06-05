Cavan and Cork forwards claim latest GAA player of the month awards

Horgan and Reilly were honoured for their exploits in May.

Horgan and Reilly were honoured for their exploits in May.

CAVAN’S MARTIN REILLY and Cork’s Patrick Horgan have been rewarded for their early championship displays by landing the PWC GAA/GPA player of the month awards for May.

The attacking pair both caught the eye with their performances in recent weeks and will be in action this weekend with Reilly featuring in Sunday’s Ulster semi-final replay as Cavan take on Armagh while Horgan will be in action for Cork in their Munster senior hurling tie with Waterford on Saturday night.

Reilly starred as Cavan won their first Ulster championship tie against neighbours Monaghan in 18 years, netting the only goal of the game when he converted a first-half penalty.

The other nominees for the football award were Roscommon forward Conor Cox, who was central to their Connacht triumphs against Leitrim and Mayo, Limerick’s Iain Corbett, who excelled in their win over Tipperary.

Horgan struck 1-23, 1-7 of that from play, in Cork’s two outings in May with a 0-14 haul over Tipperary in their opening defeat in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and then a return of 1-7 as they overcame Limerick a week later at the Gaelic Grounds.

Other attackers were nominated for hurling accolade in Kilkenny’s TJ Reid, who amassed 3-24 in their Leinster victories over Dublin and Carlow, and Tipperary’s John O’Dwyer, who notched 0-11 from play over the course of their Munster wins against Cork and Waterford.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!