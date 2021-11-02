Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Patrick Horgan free to play in Cork club semi-final after red card is overturned

The Cork star was sent-off in the first-half of the quarter-final win over Imokilly.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 11:39 AM
Glen Rovers’ Patrick Horgan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PATRICK HORGAN HAS been cleared to play in this weekend’s Cork SHC semi-final for his club Glen Rovers against Sarsfields after his ban was overturned. 

The Cork star was sent off in the opening half of the quarter-final win over Imokilly, who were three-in-a-row champions between 2017 and 2019. 

Referee Simon Stokes dismissed Horgan, who scored an early goal, on a straight red after being alerted by his umpires to an off the ball incident. Glen Rovers came back to win with 14 men by 1-15 to 1-14.

However, Horgan has subsequently been cleared and his ban was overturned last night.

Glen Rovers, last crowned champions in 2016, face 2014 winners Sarsfields this weekend. The first semi-final at the Pairc Ui Chaoimh double-header will see champions Blackrock meet 2013 title winners Midleton.

