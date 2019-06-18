This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary confirm Maher tore cruciate in Sunday's game against Limerick

The attacker was taken off before half-time in Semple Stadium.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 11:10 AM
14 minutes ago 688 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4687095
Patrick Maher was taken off in Sunday's game against Limerick.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Patrick Maher was taken off in Sunday's game against Limerick.
Patrick Maher was taken off in Sunday's game against Limerick.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

TIPPERARY FORWARD PATRICK Bonner Maher is set for a long spell on the sidelines after tearing his cruciate in Sunday’s win over Limerick at Semple Stadium.

It was confirmed this morning that a scan result has revealed the extent of Maher’s injury which will leave him sidelined for the rest of the 2019 season.

A Tipperary GAA statement confirmed the nature of Maher’s injury with the Premier setup still waiting to see what injury damage defender Cathal Barrett sustained in the game.

Maher suffered the injury in the closing stages of the first half of Sunday’s game in Thurles and was taken off to be replaced by Dan McCormack.

He has been a key figure in Tipperary’s strong start to the 2019 championship that has yielded four round-robin victories in Munster and sets them up for a provincial final against Limerick on Sunday 30 June.

The 29-year-old is one of the more experienced members of the Tipperary side with two All-Ireland senior medals to his credit as he was part of the 2010 and 2016 triumphs.

He has won two All-Star awards in 2014 and 2016 while also picking up All-Ireland medals at minor and U21 level.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie