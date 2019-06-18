Tipperary confirm Maher tore cruciate in Sunday's game against Limerick

Patrick Maher was taken off in Sunday's game against Limerick.

TIPPERARY FORWARD PATRICK Bonner Maher is set for a long spell on the sidelines after tearing his cruciate in Sunday’s win over Limerick at Semple Stadium.

It was confirmed this morning that a scan result has revealed the extent of Maher’s injury which will leave him sidelined for the rest of the 2019 season.

A Tipperary GAA statement confirmed the nature of Maher’s injury with the Premier setup still waiting to see what injury damage defender Cathal Barrett sustained in the game.

Following a late Monday evening scan the injury news for Patrick Maher has confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. Cathal Barrett will undergo a scan later this evening to access his injury and a further update should be known later tonight. — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) June 18, 2019 Source: Tipperary GAA /Twitter

Maher suffered the injury in the closing stages of the first half of Sunday’s game in Thurles and was taken off to be replaced by Dan McCormack.

He has been a key figure in Tipperary’s strong start to the 2019 championship that has yielded four round-robin victories in Munster and sets them up for a provincial final against Limerick on Sunday 30 June.

The 29-year-old is one of the more experienced members of the Tipperary side with two All-Ireland senior medals to his credit as he was part of the 2010 and 2016 triumphs.

He has won two All-Star awards in 2014 and 2016 while also picking up All-Ireland medals at minor and U21 level.

