Super Bowl MVP Mahomes agrees 10-year extension 'worth over $400m' with Chiefs

PATRICK MAHOMES, WHO quarterbacked the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in February, has agreed to terms on a 10-year contract extension with the NFL team, ESPN reported Monday.

The sports network, citing unnamed sources, said the contract would be the richest in NFL history while tying the 24-year-old signal-caller to Kansas City through the 2031 campaign.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported the deal is “worth over $400 million in total”. Mahomes had two seasons remaining on his current contract.

The Chiefs were expected to shatter the old NFL record average annual payout of $35 million to Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and hand Mahomes more than $100 million in guaranteed money.

Mahomes completed 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns last season after tossing a league-high 50 touchdowns and earning NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 2018.

In Super Bowl 54 at Miami in February, Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 29 yards and another touchdown to power the Chiefs over San Francisco 31-20.

