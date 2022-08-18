Patrick O'Leary battles back spasms but qualifies for canoe semi-finals

PATRICK O’LEARY QUALIFIED for the semi-finals of his men’s Va’a Single VL3 200m Heat 1 race today after battling back spasms over the past 24 hours.

O’Leary finished fifth of six in his heat with a time of 1:03.838, which was 15 seconds behind leader Jack Eyers of Great Britain.

O’Leary will return for the semi-finals tomorrow.

“Not my best race today at European championships,” he tweeted. “Back spasms after training yesterday meant a conservative race to get to semifinal tomorrow in the hope it eases overnight. We’ll do what we can.”

Earlier today, Jenny Egan-Simmons booked her place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Kayak Single 500m.

In Heat 2, she clocked a time of 2:01.205 to finish in seventh.