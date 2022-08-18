Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Patrick O'Leary battles back spasms but qualifies for canoe semi-finals

Jenny Egan-Simmons also made it into the semi-finals.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 3:26 PM
15 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5843463
File photo of Patrick O'Leary.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of Patrick O'Leary.
File photo of Patrick O'Leary.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PATRICK O’LEARY QUALIFIED for the semi-finals of his men’s Va’a Single VL3 200m Heat 1 race today after battling back spasms over the past 24 hours. 

O’Leary finished fifth of six in his heat with a time of 1:03.838, which was 15 seconds behind leader Jack Eyers of Great Britain. 

O’Leary will return for the semi-finals tomorrow.

“Not my best race today at European championships,” he tweeted. “Back spasms after training yesterday meant a conservative race to get to semifinal tomorrow in the hope it eases overnight. We’ll do what we can.”

Earlier today, Jenny Egan-Simmons booked her place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Kayak Single 500m.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

In Heat 2, she clocked a time of 2:01.205 to finish in seventh. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie