This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patrick Reed's caddie banned after clash with fan at President's Cup

The spectator told the controversial American star that he ‘f****** sucked’, according to the bagman.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,671 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4933511
Day off: Patrick Reed's caddie Kessler Karain.
Day off: Patrick Reed's caddie Kessler Karain.
Day off: Patrick Reed's caddie Kessler Karain.

PATRICK REED’S CADDIE Kessler Karain has been suspended for the fourth and final day of the Presidents Cup following an altercation with a spectator. ​

Karain clashed with a fan after he had “had enough” of the heckling of controversial United States golfer Reed at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Saturday.

Reed – who arrived in Melbourne following cheating allegations at the Hero World Challenge – suffered his third consecutive loss of the Presidents Cup, after which tensions boiled over.

Karain released a statement to Fore Play, admitting he shoved a fan who told Reed “you fucking suck” following his defeat alongside Webb Simpson to International pair Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan in the morning’s four-ball.

After a meeting on Saturday, the PGA Tour said Karain will be absent from Sunday’s singles as defending champions the USA try to overturn a 10-8 deficit.

“Following an incident that took place on Saturday at the Presidents Cup involving Kessler Karain and a spectator, Karain will not return to caddie for Sunday’s final-round Singles matches. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Tour’s statement read.

American Reed added: “I respect the Tour’s decision. We are all focused on winning the Presidents Cup tomorrow.”

Reed has been public enemy number one in Australia after his two-stroke penalty during last week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Already a maligned figure on the PGA Tour, Reed was penalised for improving his lie in the bunker, hitting the sand twice during his practice swings, sparking controversy and claims of cheating.

Booed on day one, Reed taunted the Melbourne crowd on Friday by mimicking a shovelling motion.

“As a caddie, one of your jobs is to protect your player,” Karain said. ”We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for three days, some had taken it too far. I had had enough.

“Riding on the cart, a guy was about three feet from Patrick and said, ‘you fucking suck’. I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives.

“Security came and I got back in the cart and left. I don’t think there’s one caddie I know that could blame me.

“Unless his bones break like Mr Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I’m more than happy to reimburse him for.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie