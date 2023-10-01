Cian Lynch sorcery gets Patrickswell through while Doon have English to thank

PATRICKSWELL, WINNERS OF the Limerick Bon Secours Hospital Limerick senior hurling championship last in 2019, are safely through to the semi-finals after victory over Ballybrown, 4-17 to 1-17.

That was one of two fixtures at that juncture of the competition across Sunday. The other was a win for Doon over Mungret/St Paul’s, 1-25 to 0-21.

That win gives Doon the dubious pleasure of facing reigning champions Na Piarsaigh in the semi-final on Saturday week.

They have an ace up their sleeve in Adam English. Within the opening stanzas of the match he picked up an ankle injury. All that did was force him to play in the inside line but he was still able to inflict chaos and weaved his way through to score a goal in the 43rd minute that had Doon ahead by seven.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Adam English. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Nine points separated Patrickswell and Ballybrown in the end of their tussle, but it took a piece of Cian Lynch sorcery to finally break their resistance. Aaron Gillane settled the issue completely.

Aaron Gillane finishes a slick sequence with a powerful goal:



A great game this evening between Patrickswell & Ballybrown. ( Limerick Senior Hurling by @StreamsportI ) pic.twitter.com/RoNI3mKwqm — Craic Of The Ash (@CraicOfTheAsh) October 1, 2023

Given their roll of call of Players of the Year and strong contenders, Patrickswell will be fancying themselves but it wasn’t until Jason Gillane’s puckout for Ballybrown didn’t work out, and Lynch punished by controlling, driving to goal and finishing it off himself, did their task become a little easier.

They will now face Kilmallock in the other semi-final on Sunday week.

Scorers for Doon: A. English (1-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65); P. Ryan (0-4); K. Maher, D. Coughlan (0-3 each); B. Murphy (0-2); D. Stapleton, E. Stokes, J. Ryan, B. Purcell, D. O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mungret St Paul’s: L. Lynch (0-9, 6 frees, 1 65); N. Mulcahy (0-4); B. Duff (0-3); F. Fitzgerald, P. O’Brien (0-2 each); L. Harrington (0-1).

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (1-4, 0-3 frees); T. O’Brien, C. Lynch (1-1 each); J. Higgins, D. Byrnes (1 free) (0-3 each); J. Kirby (1-0); E. Fitzgerald (0-2); J. Kelleher, J. Kirby, C. Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballybrown: A. O’Connor (0-9, 6 frees, 1 65); C. Coughlan (0-6, 1 free); L. O’Connor (1-2).