Patrickswell dethrone Limerick senior champions Na Piarsaigh with Gillane scoring 0-8

Patrickswell 3-21

Na Piarsaigh 1-22

PATRICKSWELL HAVE DETHRONED Limerick SHC kingpins Na Piarsaigh after a stunning performance saw them claim a five-point victory at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The Well’ booked a spot against Kilmallock thanks to goals from Kevin O’Brien, Patrick Kirby and Tom O’Brien.

Na Piarsaigh responded with a Keith Dempsey first half goal but were unable to match Patrickswell’s desire throughout.

The game started at a slow pace but ignited thanks to Kevin O’Brien’s goal on seven minutes after a sublime Aaron Gillane pass.

That put Patrickswell 1-3 to 0-2 ahead and things got even better for them when Kirby got in on the act just before the water break to put them seven clear.

Na Piarsaigh responded with five on the trot in the lead up to half time but Jason Gillane’s sideline cut saw his side go in at the break 2-11 to 1-9 in front.

The 2020 champions started the second half well with excellent points from David Dempsey and Downes but Patrickswell’s third goal knocked them back.

Brian Murray’s puck out was brilliantly caught by Cian Lynch. He offloaded to Kevin O’Brien and he sped away only to be denied by a fine Kevin Ryan save. However, Tom O’Brien was on hand to flick into the net from the rebound.

That saw Patrickswell into a six-point lead once more and they never looked like relinquishing their advantage.

Na Piarsaigh came close with several attempts at goal late on but were denied by an inspired Murray and Patrickswell will now take on Kilmallock in the final on 24 October.

Scorers for Patrickswell: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (0-5f), Tom O’Brien 1-2, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-4 (0-3f), Kevin O’Brien, Patrick Kirby 1-1 each, Cian Lynch and Jason Gillane (0-1 s/l), 0-2 each, Josh Considine 0-1.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Kevin Downes 0-7 (5f), Keith Dempsey 1-0, Tommy Grimes, Ronan Lynch (0-2f and 0-1 ‘65), David Dempsey 0-3 each, William O’Donoghue 0-2, Mike Foley, William Henn, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen 0-1 each.

Patrickswell

1: Brian Murray

2: Seanie O’Brien, 3: Nigel Foley, 4: John Flynn

5: Tom Nolan, 6: Diarmaid Byrnes (captain), 7: Josh Considine

8: Calvin Carroll, 9: Mark Carmody

10: Tom O’Brien, 11: Cian Lynch, 12: Jason Gillane

13: Aaron Gillane, 26: Kevin O’Brien, 20: Patrick Kirby

Subs

14 Jack Kelleher for Carroll (34)

17: Cian Fitzgerald for Tom Nolan (42)

15: John Kirby for Patrick Kirby (58)

20: Brian Nolan for Byrnes (60)

Na Piarsaigh

1: Kevin Ryan

2: Jerome Boylan, 3: Conor Houlihan, 4: Kieran Kennedy

5: Mike Foley, 6: Ronan Lynch, 7: Emmet McEvoy

8: William O’Donoghue (captain), 9: Tommy Grimes

10: Sean Long, 11: David Dempsey, 12: Conor Boylan

17: Adrian Breen, 14: Kevin Downes, 15: Keith Dempsey

Subs

25: Adam McNamara for Long (h-t)

13: William Henn for Keith Dempsey (47)

Referee: Mike Sexton (Bruree)

