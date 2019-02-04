This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Historic sixth ring for Brady as Patriots down Rams to win Super Bowl 53

New England beat the Rams by 13-3 in a low-scoring affair.

By AFP Monday 4 Feb 2019, 1:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,631 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4475296

Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football Tom Brady celebrates Michel's touchdown. Source: Jeff Roberson

TOM BRADY WROTE his name into the NFL record books on Sunday night, winning the Super Bowl for a sixth time as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defence-dominated finale.

Brady, 41, became the first player ever to win six Super Bowls, 17 years after leading the Patriots to his first title in 2002. 

The win saw the Patriots pull level with the Pittsburgh Steelers with six all-time Super Bowl wins.

Rookie running back Sony Michel scored the game’s winning touchdown for the Patriots late in the fourth quarter. 

It arrived Rob Gronkowski downed on the two-yard line following a brilliant diving catch to bring New England into the red zone for the first time.

Stephen Gostkowski earlier gave the Patriots the lead with a 42-yarder in the first-half.

Then Rams kicker Greg ‘the leg’ Zuerlein levelled the tight game from 53 yards, following a big sack from Hightower and Van Noy on Jared Goff.

On the first drive after the Patriots touchdown, Goff fired an interception to Stephon Gilmore.

During the first half, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman passed Michael Irvin on the all-time postseason receiving yards list during the first half.

Edelman now only trails Jerry Rice after leapfrogging former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Irvin in Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Edelman is just the 11th player to record six or more catches in multiple Super Bowls.

He led the Patriots in regular-season receiving yards with a mark of 850 despite missing the first four games after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Meanwhile, New England guard Joe Thuney became the first player in NFL history to start three successive Super Bowls in his first three seasons.

The 26-year-old has started every game in his career since being drafted by the Patriots with pick 78 in 2016. Thuney won the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2017 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

