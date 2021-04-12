Super Bowl-winning wide receiver retires after brilliant career with New England Patriots

THREE-TIME SUPER Bowl winning wide receiver Julian Edelman has announced his retirement after 12 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Edelman released a video on social media tonight confirming his decision.

The 34-year-old was MVP of Super Bowl LIII in 2019 when the Patriots defeated the Rams while he also played an instrumental role in their comeback to defeat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The ultimate competitor.



Statements from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick on @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/yaDPP7I7Vp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 12, 2021

