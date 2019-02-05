Picture perfect: Massive Boston crowds turn out to welcome home Super Bowl heroes

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of downtown Boston For a Super Bowl victory parade to celebrate the New England Patriots capturing their sixth NFL championship.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in Super Bowl 53 at Atlanta to win their third NFL crown in five seasons and sixth in 18 campaigns.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, held the championship trophy high into the air from the back of a truck.

Hundreds of thousands of fans flooded downtown Boston to cheer on the @Patriots for their Super Bowl victory.



Read more: https://t.co/gBRtRzJdo8 pic.twitter.com/KNmoEMPq88 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 5, 2019

Other teammates rode in the city’s famous “duck boats” — vehicles that can handle streets or water — and waved at cheering spectators in unusually warm weather of 61 degrees (16 Celsius) under partly cloudy skies.

Red, white and blue confetti fell along the parade route as screaming fans, many wearing jerseys of their beloved Patriots and some waiting six hours for a prime viewing spot, greeted players along the route from the Hynes Convention Center to City Hall.

Sports championship parades are getting to be common for Boston teams in the 21st Century, with a 12th overall championship for area clubs.

In addition to six for the Patriots, Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox enjoyed one last October 31 after capturing the World Series for the fourth time in 15 seasons.

The Boston Bruins won the 2011 National Hockey League crown and the Boston Celtics claimed the NBA title in 2008.

Here’s a look at some of the jubilant scenes from today:

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Source: Elise Amendola

Source: Michael Dwyer

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Source: Elise Amendola

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Source: Michael Dwyer

The lads were also flat out in Disney World yesterday….

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: