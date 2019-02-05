This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Picture perfect: Massive Boston crowds turn out to welcome home Super Bowl heroes

The scenes.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 8:30 PM
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of downtown Boston For a Super Bowl victory parade to celebrate the New England Patriots capturing their sixth NFL championship.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in Super Bowl 53 at Atlanta to win their third NFL crown in five seasons and sixth in 18 campaigns.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, held the championship trophy high into the air from the back of a truck.

Other teammates rode in the city’s famous “duck boats” — vehicles that can handle streets or water — and waved at cheering spectators in unusually warm weather of 61 degrees (16 Celsius) under partly cloudy skies.

Red, white and blue confetti fell along the parade route as screaming fans, many wearing jerseys of their beloved Patriots and some waiting six hours for a prime viewing spot, greeted players along the route from the Hynes Convention Center to City Hall.

Sports championship parades are getting to be common for Boston teams in the 21st Century, with a 12th overall championship for area clubs.

In addition to six for the Patriots, Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox enjoyed one last October 31 after capturing the World Series for the fourth time in 15 seasons.

The Boston Bruins won the 2011 National Hockey League crown and the Boston Celtics claimed the NBA title in 2008.

Here’s a look at some of the jubilant scenes from today:

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots Championship Parade Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots Championship Parade Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football Source: Elise Amendola

Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football Source: Michael Dwyer

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots Championship Parade Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football Source: Elise Amendola

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots Championship Parade Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Super Bowl Patriots Parade Football Source: Michael Dwyer

The lads were also flat out in Disney World yesterday….

Super Bowl victory parade at Walt Disney World Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

