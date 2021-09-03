Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 4 September 2021
Advertisement

Patriots Super Bowl-winner Patten dead at 47

He also had stints with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints during a 12-year NFL career.

By AFP Friday 3 Sep 2021, 11:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,400 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5540262
New England Patriots receiver David Patten (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (file pic).
Image: DOUG MILLS
New England Patriots receiver David Patten (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (file pic).
New England Patriots receiver David Patten (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (file pic).
Image: DOUG MILLS

FORMER NEW ENGLAND Patriots wide receiver David Patten, a member of three Super Bowl-winning rosters between 2002 and 2005, has died in a motorcycle accident, officials confirmed Friday.

The 47-year-old wideout was killed when a motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Richland County, South Carolina, on Thursday.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement sent to AFP on Friday.

Patten won the first of his three Super Bowl rings in 2002, collecting a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady en route to a victory over the then St. Louis Rams in New Orleans.

Patten also hauled in a crucial score in that season’s AFC Championship game victory over Pittsburgh to help send the Pats to the Super Bowl.

“I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Patriots chairman and chief executive Robert Kraft said in a statement on Friday.

“Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Patten had been an “essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I especially appreciate David for his professional journey,” Belichick said. ”As much as anyone, David epitomised the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to not only earn a job in the NFL but to become a key player on multiple championship teams,” he added.

Patten also had stints with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints during a 12-year NFL career before retiring in 2010.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie