Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Celtic sign Polish U21 international striker

Patryk Klimala arrives at Parkhead from Jagiellonia Białystok.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 3:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,508 Views 3 Comments
Klimala in the famous Hoops jersey.
Image: Twitter/CelticFC
Klimala in the famous Hoops jersey.
Klimala in the famous Hoops jersey.
Image: Twitter/CelticFC

CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Polish striker Patryk Klimala on a four-and-a-half year deal. 

Klimala, a Poland U21 international, arrives at the Scottish Premiership champions from Jagiellonia Białystok, where he has scored seven goals in 17 league appearances this term. 

The Hoops are believed to have paid €4 million for his services. 

“It’s a big moment for me and I’m very excited,” said Klimala. “I’m very happy to be here at such a massive club.

“The last 24 hours were intense. I was waiting for the decision to be finalised so I could finally come here and meet everyone. I had the chance to see the stadium and I felt the atmosphere. It was amazing so I’m looking forward to playing here in front of the fans. I’m very happy that everything is finished now and looking good.”

I understands how massive a club Celtic is, but I feel I’m ready for this now,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to playing for a club with such a big history and I know Celtic are a huge club in Europe. I want to give fans a lot of happiness and hopefully score a lot of goals for Celtic.”

Source: Celtic FC/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

