Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
St Pat's sign 'technically gifted' midfielder on loan from West Ham

Stephen O’Donnell has brought in Alfie Lewis, who has played at U23 level for the Premier League club.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 12:29 PM
46 minutes ago
Image: PA
ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced the loan signing of Alfie Lewis as they continue preparations for the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season.

Lewis joins the Premier Division club from West Ham United, where he’s been on the books since the age of 8.

A 21-year-old midfielder, the Englishman is vastly experienced with the Hammers at U23 level.

He has yet to make a first-team debut but was included among the substitutes for a Premier League game against Chelsea last season.

“My agent texted me to let me know about the interest from St Pat’s a few weeks ago and as soon as I spoke to Stephen O’Donnell I wanted to come over,” Lewis said.

“This is the perfect time for me to go out on loan to a good club like St Pat’s and get some experience. I’m really looking forward to it.

“I know St Pat’s play a really good style of football and I’m a player who likes to get on the ball, so hopefully I can add my quality to the team and see what I can do and work hard.”

Pat’s, who finished sixth last season, will begin the new campaign with a Dublin derby against champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on 19 March. 

“Alfie is a very good footballer and is someone who we have been tracking for quite a while, having watched him numerous times for West Ham U23s,” Saints manager Stephen O’Donnell said of his newest addition.

“He will complement our team and the rest of our midfielders very well. He is a typical St Patrick’s Athletic style of player – the club have been renowned for having technically gifted players over the years, and we hope he’ll add a creative spark for us, get on the ball and play progressive passes.”

