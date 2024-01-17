Paudie Clifford confirmed as Kerry senior football captain for 2024

PAUDIE CLIFFORD WILL captain the Kerry senior footballers as they bid to dethrone Dublin and bring Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom in 2024.

As reigning county champions, East Kerry hold the right to nominate the Kerry captain for the upcoming inter-county season.

And after selecting younger brother David as captain in 2023, they have opted to give Paudie the honour this year.

The Fossa clubman captained the divisional side to their fourth county title in five years with victory over Mid Kerry in November.

Advertisement

Kerry open their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign on Saturday 27 January when they welcome Mickey Harte’s Derry to Austin Stack Park.

Tomás O’Connor of Crotta O’Neills will captain the county’s senior hurlers this season.