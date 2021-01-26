BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Advertisement

Four-time All-Ireland winner Murray signs up for another year as Cork boss

Paudie Murray has been ratified as senior camogie manager on Leeside for a 10th consecutive season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 11:04 AM
19 minutes ago 382 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5335692
Paudie Murray pictured during Cork's defeat to Kilkenny in November's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Paudie Murray pictured during Cork's defeat to Kilkenny in November's All-Ireland semi-final.
Paudie Murray pictured during Cork's defeat to Kilkenny in November's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PAUDIE MURRAY IS to remain in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for the 2021 season.

Murray will now reach a decade in the role after being ratified as manager last night for the 10th year in a row by the camogie board on Leeside.

Since taking charge in 2012, he has guided Cork to four All-Ireland titles: 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

His side will be keen to regain the O’Duffy Cup this year, having suffered semi-final losses to the eventual champions – Galway in 2019, Kilkenny in 2020 – in each of the last two championship campaigns.

Murray returns with a backroom team that includes his brother Kevin, who was a member of the Rebels side that won the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 1999.

Cork senior camogie management for 2021

Manager: Paudie Murray
Lead coach: Kevin Murray
Coaching team: Matthew Twomey, Teddy O Donovan, Mark McNulty
Performance analysts: Niall Collins, Conor Weir
Strength & conditioning: Kevin Dunne
Nutritionist: Eoin Galvin
Performance coach: Barry Corkery
Physio: David Niblock
Doctor: Dr Paul O’Keeffe
Logistics: Damien Murray, Anthony O Neill
Board liaison officer: Marian McCarthy 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie