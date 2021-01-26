Four-time All-Ireland winner Murray signs up for another year as Cork boss

PAUDIE MURRAY IS to remain in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for the 2021 season.
Murray will now reach a decade in the role after being ratified as manager last night for the 10th year in a row by the camogie board on Leeside.
Since taking charge in 2012, he has guided Cork to four All-Ireland titles: 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
His side will be keen to regain the O’Duffy Cup this year, having suffered semi-final losses to the eventual champions – Galway in 2019, Kilkenny in 2020 – in each of the last two championship campaigns.
Murray returns with a backroom team that includes his brother Kevin, who was a member of the Rebels side that won the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 1999.
Cork senior camogie management for 2021
Manager: Paudie Murray
Lead coach: Kevin Murray
Coaching team: Matthew Twomey, Teddy O Donovan, Mark McNulty
Performance analysts: Niall Collins, Conor Weir
Strength & conditioning: Kevin Dunne
Nutritionist: Eoin Galvin
Performance coach: Barry Corkery
Physio: David Niblock
Doctor: Dr Paul O’Keeffe
Logistics: Damien Murray, Anthony O Neill
Board liaison officer: Marian McCarthy
