Four-time All-Ireland winner Murray signs up for another year as Cork boss

Paudie Murray pictured during Cork's defeat to Kilkenny in November's All-Ireland semi-final.

PAUDIE MURRAY IS to remain in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for the 2021 season.

Murray will now reach a decade in the role after being ratified as manager last night for the 10th year in a row by the camogie board on Leeside.

Since taking charge in 2012, he has guided Cork to four All-Ireland titles: 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

His side will be keen to regain the O’Duffy Cup this year, having suffered semi-final losses to the eventual champions – Galway in 2019, Kilkenny in 2020 – in each of the last two championship campaigns.

Murray returns with a backroom team that includes his brother Kevin, who was a member of the Rebels side that won the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 1999.

Cork senior camogie management for 2021

Manager: Paudie Murray

Lead coach: Kevin Murray

Coaching team: Matthew Twomey, Teddy O Donovan, Mark McNulty

Performance analysts: Niall Collins, Conor Weir

Strength & conditioning: Kevin Dunne

Nutritionist: Eoin Galvin

Performance coach: Barry Corkery

Physio: David Niblock

Doctor: Dr Paul O’Keeffe

Logistics: Damien Murray, Anthony O Neill

Board liaison officer: Marian McCarthy