Paudie Murray to continue as Cork camogie boss

CORK CAMOGIE MANAGER Paudie Murray will return to the job next year, the county have confirmed.

It will be Murray’s ninth season in charge, winning four All-Ireland titles in that time, and he’ll hope to dethrone champions Galway next summer.

Experienced coach Liam Cronin will come into Murray’s backroom team.

Elsewhere, the Rebels’ successful minor and U20 managers Bobbie O’Dwyer and Keith Ricken will also continue in their respective roles.

The All-Ireland winning pair have been handed two-year terms which will see them continue until 2021. O’Dwyer helped guide Cork to an All-Ireland minor final win over Galway in September while Ricken oversaw a thrilling championship decider victory over Dublin earlier in the summer.