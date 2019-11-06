This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paudie Murray to continue as Cork camogie boss

The Rebels’ successful minor and U20 managers will also stay on.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:22 AM
21 minutes ago 141 Views No Comments
Staying on: Paudie Murray.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Staying on: Paudie Murray.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK CAMOGIE MANAGER Paudie Murray will return to the job next year, the county have confirmed.

It will be Murray’s ninth season in charge, winning four All-Ireland titles in that time, and he’ll hope to dethrone champions Galway next summer. 

Experienced coach Liam Cronin will come into Murray’s backroom team. 

Elsewhere, the Rebels’ successful minor and U20 managers Bobbie O’Dwyer and Keith Ricken will also continue in their respective roles.

The All-Ireland winning pair have been handed two-year terms which will see them continue until 2021. O’Dwyer helped guide Cork to an All-Ireland minor final win over Galway in September while Ricken oversaw a thrilling championship decider victory over Dublin earlier in the summer. 

