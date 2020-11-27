Paul Boyle to captain Connacht in Ospreys clash

PAUL BOYLE WILL captain Connacht for the first time tomorrow against Ospreys at The Sportsground (kick-off 7.35pm).



The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the Connacht ranks, making his debut as a Academy player against Munster in January 2018; getting his first professional contract midway through the 2018/19 season; playing 44 times for the province.



Boyle captains the side from the number 8 position and will be flanked by Sean O’Brien and Conor Oliver at the back of the scrum.



The front five is unchanged from the side that defeat Zebre last Sunday, with Shane Delahunt starting at hooker alongside props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier, and Eoghan Masterson pairing up with Gavin Thornbury in the second row.



At half-back Ballinasloe native Colm Reilly continues at scrum-half, while Conor Fitzgerald comes in for his second start of the season at out-half.

The in-form Tom Daly remains at inside-centre with Sammy Arnold alongside him, and Peter Sullivan returns to the starting XV in a back three which features Alex Wootton on the opposite wing and John Porch at full-back.



Meanwhile Academy player Sean O’Brien is in line to make his professional debut. The centre has been named among the replacements and could feature for the province for the first time if called upon.



Connacht coach Andy Friend said: “Paul Boyle is a natural born leader and fully deserves the opportunity to lead out the squad for the first time. He’s been in tremendous form for us again this season and I’d like to congratulate him on the honour. We’ve also got Academy player Sean O’Brien potentially making his debut so it’s a big day for him too if called upon.

“It was really pleasing to see us bounce back like we did in Zebre, but now the focus is on backing that up with a similar display again this week. Ospreys are a very good side who have come on a lot since last season, so it’s crucial we get a good start and build from there.”



CONNACHT

Kick-Off 7.35pm

15. John Porch (23)

14. Peter Sullivan (4)

13. Sammy Arnold (6)

12. Tom Daly (30)

11. Alex Wootton (6)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (27)

9. Colm Reilly (3)

1. Denis Buckley (184)

2. Shane Delahunt (82)

3. Jack Aungier (6)

4. Eoghan Masterson (96)

5. Gavin Thornbury (44)

6. Sean O’Brien (58)

7. Conor Oliver (6)

8. Paul Boyle (C) (44)

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy (9)

17. Paddy McAllister (14)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (56)

19. Cian Prendergast (1)

20. Jarrad Butler (61)

21. Stephen Kerins (11)

22. Sean O’Brien (Acad) *

23. Colm de Buitlear (5)